Four ways luxury is being redefined in the Okanagan
By Faith Wilson
Special to The Daily Courier
Recent census data shows that people are moving in droves to the Okanagan.
With 14% population growth since 2016, Kelowna has been deemed the fastest growing city in Canada, and this growth expands beyond the city limits to other Okanagan centres; Salmon Arm, Penticton and Vernon are all seeing explosive growth too.
While many new homebuyers are seeking lock-and-leave style properties or looking to downsize, the luxury real estate segment is also on the rise as people leave large centres towards rural areas and second-home destinations.
With this growth, there are notable shifts in what luxury buyers are seeking. This new idea of “luxury” is more attuned to wellness and a greater sense of place; buyers are looking for expansive rural properties that offer wide-open spaces, easy access to the great outdoors and luxury amenities, wellness features, and high performing, more sustainable homes.
Expansive spaces
Hybrid work is on the rise after many who have been working from home for the past two years and are demanding greater flexibility. In fact, 60% of Canadian employers plan to implement a hybrid working model if they haven’t already.
This brings with it a greater desire to occupy a space that serves work-life and home-life, including physically separate spaces for work and relaxation, and expansive, private outdoor spaces where recreational activities can be enjoyed at home.
With more time spent at home, buyers seek floor-to-ceiling windows that offer stunning views and make for picturesque and enjoyable surroundings – something they can count on finding in the Okanagan.
Proximity to luxury amenities
While we have been spending more time at home over the past few years, as the pandemic eases, luxury consumers are also looking for access to amenities that will afford them a lively social life, close to home.
The Okanagan plays host to 186 wineries, many of which are gaining international recognition. Known as Canada’s “fruit basket”, residents of the region also enjoy access to myriad fine dining experiences right on their doorstep.
Big White Ski Resort is easily accessible in the winter, and the warmer temperatures of spring bring with them the opening of the region’s golf courses and the kickoff of the region’s lively lake culture.
Wellness features
Good mental and physical health is now a higher priority than ever, and having amenities that serve this need close-at-hand is growing in importance. At-home gyms, steam rooms, pools and hot tubs, private water access and docks, yoga studios and meditative spaces like gardens, courtyards and rooftops are among the wellness features buyers are seeking.
Food plays a big role in health — vegetable gardens where produce can be grown at home, and thoughtfully designed indoor and outdoor kitchens are paramount.
High-performance homes
The past decade has opened our eyes to the impact that our everyday lives have on the environment. We are becoming more concerned with net-zero and low-impact living, and are increasingly aware of the impact of our homes and living arrangements.
Buyers are increasingly seeking high-performance features in new properties or retrofitted older properties. Passive House properties are super-insulated and airtight, making for a net-zero home that also offers savings for energy bills. Solar panels, LED lighting, high-efficiency heating and cooling, smart technology, and of course, electric vehicle charging stations are among the list of luxury features on the rise in the region.
The past few years have shaped our sense of wellness and home beyond fancy finishings and oversized soaker tubs; we’re ushering in a new era of luxury where the Okanagan offers the perfect sense of place.
Faith Wilson is the founder and president of faithwilson — Christie’s International Real Estate