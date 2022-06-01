A groundbreaking ceremony for a West Kelowna housing project will take place this weekend in Shannon Lake.
West 61 is slated to be a 58-unit luxury townhome project, spanning five buildings and featuring two- and three-bedroom homes, says the developers, Brightshore Developments and Intelligence House.
The opening weekend will feature food, drinks, tours and deals and incentives for people who put down deposits on the $799,000 units early.
The homes, the third phase of a housing project, are expected to be ready for move-in in 2023.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day with the groundbreaking ceremony slated for noon on Saturday.