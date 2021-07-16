Twenty-two more homes and lots at the Tower Ranch development are going on the market Saturday.
A grand opening event is planned for the release of phase 9 of the golf course-housing development.
Eight semi-detached homes and 14 home sites will hit the market.
The event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. and offer feature food, wine tastings and prizes, as well as tours of the community.
“Given what we’re seeing in the market, we believe that the price point here in Tower Ranch presents a real value proposition for home buyers looking for Okanagan hillside product with stunning views,” said Matthew Temple, vice president of Dilworth Homes, which is developing the project with Emil Anderson Properties.