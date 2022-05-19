Apartments cost 21% more to rent than they did a year ago, according to a firm that lists and tracks units for rent.
An average one-bedroom apartment goes for $1,800 in Kelowna, Zumper.com said in its May rental report. An average two-bedroom unit goes for $2,200.
That’s 21% higher for a one-bedroom unit over a year ago and 23% for the bigger apartments.
One bedrooms went up 5.3% in the last month, but two bedrooms went down 2.7% in Kelowna, the company said.
Kelowna’s rental rates are fourth highest in the country behind Vancouver, Toronto and Victoria. Victoria has had higher rents than Kelowna for the last two monthly reports.
Vancouver’s rates are about $200 and $600 more than anywhere else.
Zumper ranks the rents for 23 metro areas across Canada.