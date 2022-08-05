OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's July employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 4.9 per cent (4.9)
Employment rate: 61.6 per cent (61.7)
Participation rate: 64.7 per cent (64.9)
Number unemployed: 1,007,100 (1,003,500)
Number working: 19,566,500 (19,597,100)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 9.2 per cent (9.2)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.2 per cent (4.3)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.2 per cent (4.0)
