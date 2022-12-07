Holmes' former partner gets nearly 13 years in Theranos case

FILE - Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, right, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., on June 24, 2022. Balwani learns Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, whether he will be punished as severely as Holmes for peddling the company's bogus blood-testing technology that duped investors and endangered patients. (AP Photo/Michael Liedtke, File)