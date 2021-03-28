Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Facebook's Public Policy Director Neil Potts, left, and Global Director and Head of Public Policy, Canada Kevin Chan speak with the clerk as he places name plates for Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg as they wait to appear before The International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy in Ottawa, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Chan is scheduled to appear before the standing committee on Canadian Heritage to comment on relations between Facebook and the federal government on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld