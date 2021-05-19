Chicago mayor: Reporters of color get 2-year mark interviews

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2019, file photo, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot talks to reporters after meeting with House Democrats at the state Capitol, in Springfield, Ill. Lightfoot announced Wednesday, May 19, 2021, that she will grant one-on-one interviews to mark the two-year anniversary of her inauguration solely to journalists of color, saying she has been struck by the “overwhelming whiteness and maleness of Chicago media outlets.” (AP Photo/John O'Connor, File)