US job openings soar to highest level on record

A hiring sign is displayed outside of a restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic in Glenview, Ill., Saturday, May 8, 2021. US job growth slows sharply in sign of hiring struggles. Employers added just 266,000 jobs in April, sharply lower than in March and far fewer than economists had expected. The unemployment rate rose for the first time since April 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)