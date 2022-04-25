CEO parent appeals conviction in college bribery case

John Wilson, left, arrives at federal court, April 3, 2019, with his wife Leslie to face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal in Boston. Wilson, a head of a private equity firm and former Staples Inc. executive, was convicted in March 2022 of bribery and fraud charges for trying to pay more than $1.2 million to buy his three children's way into elite universities. Wilson's attorney's appealed the conviction in a filing Monday April 25, 2022, alleging prosecutorial flaws and an unfair trial. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)