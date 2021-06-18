TORONTO (AP) _ Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVDF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $5.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 2 cents.
The diamond mining company posted revenue of $42.8 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at 40 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 24 cents.
