What to stream this week: 'Extraction 2,' Stan Lee doc, 'Star Trek' and 'The Wonder Years'

This combination of album cover images shows, clockwise from top left, “Michael" by Killer Mike, “The Omnichord Real Book” by Meshell Ndegeocello, “In Times New Roman…” by Queens of the Stone Age and “Strictly a One-Eyed Jack,” by John Mellencamp. (Loma Vista Recordings, clockwise from top left, Blue Note Records, Matador Records, Republic Records via AP)