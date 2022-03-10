Canadian Space Agency awards MDA $269M contract for next phase of Canadarm 3 project

Mike Greenley, president of MDA comments during the announcement of a Quebec government tentative agreement with Telesat LEO Inc. and MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. to invest in Telesat Lightspeed in Montreal on Thursday, February 18, 2021. MDA Ltd. says it has won a $269-million contract from the Canadian Space Agency for the next phase of the Canadarm3 program. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson