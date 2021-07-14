Wholesale inflation over past year jumps by record amount

Meat products are displayed for sale at a grocery store in Roslyn, Pa., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 1% in June, pushing price gains over the past 12 months up by a record 7.3%. The Labor Department reported Wednesday, July 14 that the June increase in its producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach consumers, followed a gain of 0.8% in May and was the largest one-month increase since January. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)