North American markets gain on positive earnings from industrials, technology sectors

TORONTO - Stock markets in Canada and the U.S. closed higher Friday after a day of gains for multiple sectors, including industrials, technology and energy.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 90.91 points at 20,188.43.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 238.20 points at 35,061.55. The S&P 500 index was up 44.31 points at 4,411.79, while the Nasdaq composite was up 152.39 points at 14,836.99.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.52 cents US compared with 79.57 cents US on Thursday.
The September crude oil contract was up 16 cents at US$72.07 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 6.0 cents at US$4.04 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down US$3.60, at $1,801.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 6.2 cents at US$4.40 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2021.
