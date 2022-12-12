Elon Musk takes the stage, amid boos, at Chappelle's show

This combination of photos shows comedian Dave Chappelle attending the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in Washington on Oct. 27, 2019, left, and businessman Elon Musk at the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, on March 22, 2022. After Chappelle's show on Sunday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, the comedian invited the billionaire on stage. Musk obliged, wearing an “I Love Twitter” T-shirt. Loud boos filled the arena – along with some cheers, too. (AP Photo)