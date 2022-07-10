Canada to release equipment for Russia-Germany gas pipeline

FILE - A view of pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL (Ostsee-Pipeline-Anbindungsleitung - Baltic Sea Pipeline Link) long-distance gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany, June 21, 2022. The Canadian government said late Saturday, July 9, 2022 it will allow the delivery to Germany of equipment from a key Russia-Europe gas pipeline that has undergone maintenance — equipment whose absence Russia's Gazprom cited last month as a reason for more than halving the flow of gas. (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP, File)