S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stocks also lower

A currency trader passes by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Asian stock markets fell Wednesday after U.S. inflation edged down less than expected, fuelling concern the Federal Reserve might think more interest rate hikes are needed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ahn Young-joon