S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stocks also lower

A currency trader passes by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Asian stock markets fell Wednesday after U.S. inflation edged down less than expected, fuelling concern the Federal Reserve might think more interest rate hikes are needed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ahn Young-joon

TORONTO - Losses in the technology sector led Canada's main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 61.08 points at 20,659.31.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 237.46 points at 33,890.59. The S&P 500 index was down 28.09 points at 4,119.51, while the Nasdaq composite was down 81.01 points at 11,989.58.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.28 cents US compared with 74.57 cents US on Wednesday.

The April crude oil contract was down 26 cents at US$78.57 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.46 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$2.60 at US$1,842.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 10 cents at US$4.11 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

