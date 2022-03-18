Drought-stricken California imposes new round of water cuts

FILE — In this Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, a family walks over cracked mud near Lake Oroville's shore as water levels remain low due to continuing drought conditions in Oroville, Calif. State water officials are preparing to tell major urban and agricultural water agencies on Friday, March 18, 2022, that they'll get even less water from state supplies than the small amount they were promised at the start of the year. Lake Oroville is currently 68% of its historical average supply.(AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)