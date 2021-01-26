The list of fireable offences has grown thanks to COVID-19

People make their way through downtown as COVID-19 restrictions continue, Thursday, January 21, 2021 in Montreal. Hosting a pizza party with co-workers, showing up to work with stomach bug symptoms, and going to work while awaiting a COVID-19 test result: These are just a few of the workplace dramas that have ended up before the courts as COVID-19 changes how bosses discipline employees. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz