Macron attacks Le Pen on Russia, Muslim headscarf ban pledge

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen arrives at a television recording studio for a debate with centrist candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron, Wednesday, April 20, 2022 in La Plaine-Saint-Denis, outside Paris. In the climax of France's presidential campaign, centrist President Emmanuel Macron and far-right contender Marine Le Pen meet in a one-on-one television debate that could prove decisive before Sunday's runoff vote. Behind is chief executive officer of French TV Group France Televisions Delphine Ernotte. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)