OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 4.3 per cent in March, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 3.4 per cent (5.4)
— Prince Edward Island: 3.9 per cent (6.7)
— Nova Scotia: 4.6 per cent (6.5)
— New Brunswick: 4.2 per cent (5.9)
— Quebec: 4.7 per cent (5.6)
— Ontario: 4.3 per cent (5.1)
— Manitoba: 5.2 per cent (6.4)
— Saskatchewan: 4.9 per cent (5.7)
— Alberta: 3.3 per cent (3.6)
— British Columbia: 4.7 per cent (6.2)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2023.