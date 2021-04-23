Base metals sector boosts Toronto market in early trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading as the industrials, financial and telecom sectors traded lower. A man watches the financial numbers on the digital ticker tape at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district on Friday, May 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

 DBC/GAC

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was up in early trading, led by gains in the base metals sector, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 21.92 points at 19,053.56.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 40.40 points at 33,775.50. The S&P 500 index was up 10.08 points at 4,145.06, while the Nasdaq composite was up 64.46 points at 13,882.87.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.03 cents US compared with 80.00 cents US on Thursday.

The June crude contract was down seven cents at US$61.36 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.82 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$7.80 at US$1,789.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was up four cents at US$4.31 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.