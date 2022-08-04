OpenText reports record 2022 revenue of $3.5B, even as quarterly profit falls

The logo for OpenText is shown in this undated handout photo. Waterloo-based tech company OpenText says it earned $102.2 million in the three months ended June 30, a 43.6 per cent decline from the previous year's quarter even as it achieved record revenue of $3.5 billion for its full 2022 fiscal year. The company says its fourth quarter profit amounted to 38 cents per diluted share, down from 66 cents in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - OpenText