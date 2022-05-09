Pipeline builder fined thousands over erosion and sediment control on B.C. project

President of Coastal GasLink pipeline Rick Gateman leaves the office of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation after meeting with RCMP members and hereditary chiefs to discuss ways of ending the pipeline impasse on Wet'suwet'en, in Smithers, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Coastal GasLink Pipeline Ltd. has been fined more than $170,000 after inspectors found what the British Columbia government says was repeated issues of erosion and sediment control. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito