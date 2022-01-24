Health tech companies face too many challenges breaking into Canada: entrepreneurs

Chris Albinson, CEO of Communitech, is shown in this undated handout image. The chief executive at Waterloo, Ont. innovation hub Communitech has spent much of the pandemic hearing about hospitals worried about dwindling inventories of COVID-19 tests, while companies less than 80 kilometers away have the ability to make more. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Communitech-Sala Jalali *MANDATORY CREDIT*