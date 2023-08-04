OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's July employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 5.5 per cent (5.4)
Employment rate: 62.0 per cent (62.2)
Participation rate: 65.6 per cent (65.7)
Number unemployed: 1,166,800 (1,147,100)
Number working: 20,166,400 (20,172,800)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 10.2 per cent (11.5)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.6 per cent (4.4)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.8 per cent (4.4)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2023.