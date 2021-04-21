India reports global record of 314K new coronavirus cases

Workers unload empty oxygen cylinders returning from hospitals at a gas supplier facility in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. India has been overwhelmed by hundreds of thousands of new coronavirus cases daily, bringing pain, fear and agony to many lives as lockdowns have been placed in Delhi and other cities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to boost spirits in a nationwide address on Tuesday night by saying the government and the pharmaceutical industry were stepping up efforts to meet the shortages of hospital beds, oxygen, tests and vaccines. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)