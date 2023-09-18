Federal Reserve is poised to leave rates unchanged as it tracks progress toward a 'soft landing'

FILE- The seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System is displayed in the ground at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington, Feb. 5, 2018. Since Federal Reserve officials last met in July, the economy has moved in the direction they hoped to see: Inflation continues to ease, if more slowly than before, while growth remains solid and the job market cools. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)