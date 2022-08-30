Maine supreme court breathes new life into power project

FILE - Workers connect a section of the first pole of Central Maine Power's controversial hydropower transmission corridor, Feb. 9, 2021, near The Forks, Maine. Maine's highest court on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, breathed new life into a $1 billion transmission line that aims to serve as conduit for Canadian hydropower, ruling that a statewide vote rebuking the project was unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)