Wall Street opens higher after worst week since December

A currency trader passes by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Asian stock markets sank Monday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that traders worry might lead to more interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)