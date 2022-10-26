Saudi oil giant Aramco unveils $1.5B sustainability fund

FILE - Amin Nasser, the chairman and CEO of the state-run oil giant Saudi Aramco, speaks at the World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Saudi oil and gas company Aramco unveiled a $1.5 billion fund on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, for sustainable investments, part of efforts to burnish the state-owned company's green credentials in an announcement ahead of the U.N. climate conference next month in Egypt. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)