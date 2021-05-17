VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) on Monday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.
MAG Silver shares have climbed roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $20.86, an increase of 67% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAG