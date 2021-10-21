India hits 1B vaccine doses, worries about gap between shots

Health workers receive flowers from a Bharatiya Janata Party leader holding a placard thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. India has administered 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine, passing a milestone for the South Asian country where the delta variant fueled its first crushing surge this year. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)