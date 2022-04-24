DeSantis tests limits of his combative style in Disney feud

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Feb. 24, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. In taking on Disney, Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is testing the limits of his combative leadership style while sending an unmistakable message to his rivals: There is nothing or no one he won’t fight as he plots his political future. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)