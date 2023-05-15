Cyprus, Israel working on deal for natural gas pipeline, processing plant in Cyprus

FILE - People on the beach take photos of the 'Tungsten Explored' drilling ship, in the southern coastal city of Larnaca, Cyprus, on Nov. 3, 2021. Cyprus and Israel are working on a deal to build a pipeline that will convey natural gas from both countries to the east Mediterranean island nation, where it will be liquefied for export by ship to Europe and potentially elsewhere, the Cypriot energy minister said Monday May 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)