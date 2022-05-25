UK's Johnson faulted for lockdown parties but won't quit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament, in London, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. A report into lockdown-breaching U.K. government parties says blame for a "culture" of rule-breaking in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office must rest with those at the top. Senior civil servant Sue Gray's long-awaited report was published Wednesday. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)