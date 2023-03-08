White House, states tackle 'junk fees' that cost consumers

FILE - President Joe Biden announces his administration's plans to eliminate junk fees for consumers, Oct. 26, 2022, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington. The White House brought together state legislators, federal officials and others to trade ideas Wednesday, March 8, 2023, about how to fight so-called “junk fees” that inflate the costs to consumers of everything from hospital visits and airline tickets to student loans and concert seats. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, file)