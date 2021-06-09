S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets rise

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading amid losses in the base metals, financial and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets rose.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 52.97 points at 20,012.95.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 47.21 points at 34,647.03. The S&P 500 index was up 7.38 points at 4,234.64, while the Nasdaq composite was up 34.60 points at 13,959.51.
The Canadian dollar traded for 82.62 cents US compared with 82.67 cents US on Tuesday.
The July crude contract was up five cents at US$70.10 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up two cents at US$3.15 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down US$1.70 at US$1,892.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was down three cents at US$4.53 a pound.
