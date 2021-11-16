Book about Sackler family and opioid crisis wins UK prize

FILE - Author Patrick Radden Keefe testifies before a House Oversight Committee hearing on legislation inspired by the bankruptcy case of Purdue Pharma and the members of the wealthy Sackler family that own it, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Washington. Keefe's book, “Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty,” about a wealthy American family whose actions helped unleash the United States’ opioid epidemic, won Britain’s leading nonfiction book prize Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)