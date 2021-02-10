LVMH to put Fenty fashion collection on pause

FILE - Rihanna poses as she unveils her first fashion designs for Fenty at a pop-up store in Paris, France, on May 22, 2019. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s largest luxury group, has put Rihanna’s Fenty fashion collection on hold. The move, confirmed by LVMH Wednesday, comes nearly two years after the fashion conglomerate announced the collaboration with the pop artist and business mogul. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)