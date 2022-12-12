Microsoft taking 4% stake in London Stock Exchange

FILE - The Microsoft company logo is displayed at their offices in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Microsoft is taking a roughly 4% stake in the operator of the London Stock Exchange, which has agreed to spend at least $2.8 billion in cloud-computing services from the technology giant. That spending commitment will be spread out over 10 years, according to the terms of the deal announced Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 by Microsoft. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)