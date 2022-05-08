Detailed 'open source' news investigations are catching on

FILE - This image released on Thursday, April 14, 2022 by Ukraine's Defense Ministry reportedly shows Russian military vehicles heading toward Izyum, on a blown up bridge in Kharkiv region, Ukraine. News organizations are using sophisticated new technologies to transform the way they conduct investigations. Much of it is publicly available, or “open-source” material from mobile phones, satellite images and security cameras, but it also extends to computer modeling and artificial intelligence. A reporting form that barely existed a decade ago is becoming an important part of journalism's future. (Ukraine Defense Ministry via AP, File)