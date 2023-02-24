Netflix cuts prices in some markets to lure more subscribers

FILE - A Netflix sign is photographed outside its office building in Los Angeles, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Netflix is cutting its prices in several of its smaller markets, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in the latest twist on the video streaming service’s efforts to keep its recently revived subscriber growth rolling amid stiffer competition and inflation pressures that pushing more households to curb their discretionary spending. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)