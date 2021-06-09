WestJet CEO Ed Sims to retire at the end of the year

WestJet president and CEO Ed Sims addresses the airline's annual meeting in Calgary on May 7, 2019. WestJet says CEO Ed Sims will retire at the end of this year. The airline says Sims will remain as president and chief executive, as well as a member of the WestJet Group board of directors until December. It says that moving forward he will continue in a senior advisory role with Onex Partners focused on aerospace and aviation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh