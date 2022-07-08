Prince Harry wins first stage in suit against UK tabloid

FILE - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, depart after attending a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, June 3, 2022. Prince Harry won the first stage of a libel suit against the publisher of Britain’s Mail on Sunday newspaper as a judge ruled Friday, July 8 that parts of a story about his fight for police protection in the U.K. were defamatory. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, file)