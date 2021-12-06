Teck Resources says Q4 coal sales affected by rail disruptions in B.C.

A Canadian Pacific locomotive and its cars that were knocked off of the train track by heavy rains and mudslides earlier in the week is pictured in the Fraser Canyon near Hope, B.C., Thursday, November 18, 2021. Teck Resources Ltd. says its coal sales in the fourth quarter will be lower than it had estimated due to the heavy rain, flooding and mudslides in B.C. that have disrupted railways in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward