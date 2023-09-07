Foreign Relations chair seeks answers from US oil firms on Russia business after Ukraine invasion

FILE - A sign for SLB, formerly Schlumberger, is displayed at the building on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Houston. Sen. Bob Menendez, the head of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, asked the country’s top three oilfield services companies, including SLB, to explain why they continued doing business in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, and demanded that they commit to “cease all investments” in Russia’s fossil fuel infrastructure. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)