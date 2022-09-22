Swiss central bank enacts biggest-ever hike to key rate

The Swiss National Bank in Zurich, Switzerland, Thursday Sept. 22, 2022. Switzerland’s central bank has carried out the biggest hike ever to its key interest rate in an effort to clamp down on inflation. The Swiss National Bank said in a statement Thursday that it could not rule out further increases beyond the increase of three-quarters of a percentage point rise “to ensure price stability over the medium term.” (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)