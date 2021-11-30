UK competition watchdog orders Facebook to sell off Giphy

FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. The United Kingdom’s antitrust watchdog has blocked Facebook’s acquisition of GIF-sharing platform Giphy and ordered the social network to reverse the deal. It said Tuesday that the deal hurts social media users and advertisers by stifling competition for animated images. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)